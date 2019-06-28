  • 2 injured when small plane crashes in Leesburg woods, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    LEESBURG, Fla. - A small plane crashed in Leesburg Thursday morning leaving two people injured, Leesburg police said.

    Police said they found the plane on the edge of the woods at 11 a.m. near Leesburg International Airport. They said fire rescue crews are working to free two of the plane's passengers who were injured in the crash.

    Police said the pessengers' injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.

