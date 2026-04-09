IRS issues alert over rise in tax season AI scams

ORLANDO, Fla. — With tax season wrapping up, the IRS is warning about a new wave of AI scams.

Scammers are calling people, claiming to be from an IRS debt help center.

They may say you qualify for emergency tax relief to try to get your attention.

The IRS says these calls can sound real, especially if you haven’t filed yet.

The Federal Trade Commission said some victims have lost up to $100,000.

Overall, fraudulent losses are up 430% over the past six years.

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