IRS lays off thousands of new employees around the country including Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — About 300 new IRS employees are off the job in Florida. According to the National Treasury Employees Union, layoffs of probationary employees happened today at offices in Melbourne, Orlando, Lakeland, Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Miami.

Michelle Clark, who used to work in Melbourne, told us, “I worked in accounting at a little Satellite Beach CPA firm for nine years and left there to come here because of the opportunity. So, I never would have thought that this is how it would end after just a year. But hopefully better things are to come.”

Around the country, ABC confirmed 6,000 IRS tax season layoffs.

Christopher Napier, who also was employed at the Melbourne office, said, “Laying off hundreds of thousands of people will impact the economy. And so, it’s going to be hard for us who are hired to find new jobs, but it’s also going to impact those that are unemployed in the private sector because contracts are getting cut. You know, as federal employees won’t have the money to spend at stores and things. So, it’s going to impact local businesses. It’s going to impact, grocery chains, private businesses just that large.”

And the NTEU believes there could be yet another round of cuts could be coming.

