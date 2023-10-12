Israeli student-athletes find comfort during UCF vigil for Israel

ORLANDO, Fla. — On the University of Central Florida’s campus, hundreds gathered Wednesday night for a vigil dedicated to the people of Israel and the innocent victims of the war.

The event brought together various on-campus student groups, including UCF Hillel, Yehudi, and Chabad, for a moment of solidarity.

A series of speakers at the UCF vigil spoke about how difficult the last few days have been for their community.

UCF Hillel Executive Director Hunter Gold told students that the vigil was a moment for the community to grieve together.

At least 22 U.S. citizens are among the more than 2,300 people confirmed dead on either side of the ongoing conflict.

Read: Israel-Hamas war: Biden calls Hamas attack ‘pure evil’ (live updates)

The first week of war has proven especially difficult for UCF student-athletes Itai Levisman and Ron Ben Dakon.

The two freshman left their family in Israel three months ago to start their first year on the UCF soccer team.

The duo said the messages came in droves Saturday morning as Hamas gunmen invaded their home country.

“I have thousands of messages from my friends, my family, everyone,” said Ben Dakon. “Both of us served in the army, so we know exactly what our friends feel right now.”

Read: ‘We’re optimistic:’ Fernandina Beach church members formerly stuck in Israel make it to Jordan

Over 6,000 miles of land and sea separate the student-athletes from their immediate families in Israel.

Levisman said his two younger brothers are currently serving with the Israeli Defense Force. It puts them on the front lines of this war.

“It’s hard not to be with them, not to be also taking a part of the war,” said Levisman.

Ben Dakon told us he feels similarly after just wrapping up over two years of military service. He recently learned that six of his friends were at a techno festival near the Gaza strip, where 260 Israelis were killed as Hamas opened fire on civilians.

Video: UCF Jewish leaders, students to hold vigil in support of Israel Wednesday night University of Central Florida students are just some of those dealing with the struggles of the war. (WFTV)

Luckily, none of Ben Dakon’s friends were killed during that attack, but he says a distant relative is one of the over a thousand war casualties.

Both Ben Dakon and Levisman told us, that even though they are far from home, they believe they have an important role to play in the war.

“I think also here we have a really important mission,” Levisman said. “We are trying to help as much as we can from America.”

“We can’t help physically, but we can help in social media, any other way. Donate and pray,” said Ben Dakon.

Read: Central Florida’s Jewish leaders host prayer vigil for war in Israel

The two student-athletes shared their stories with UCF students during Wednesday’s vigil. Both said the campus Jewish community was a source of comfort amid the uncertainties of war.

Ben Dakon told Channel 9 that seeing hundreds of American students rally behind his country was moving.

“I didn’t know how much they care, “ said Ben Dakon. “They live here, they are safe and everything. And I’m really happy to see how many people came here today.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Gaza Strip: Flames and smoke rise after an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, Gaza, early Wednesday. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group