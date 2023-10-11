‘We’re optimistic:’ Fernandina Beach church members formerly stuck in Israel make it to Jordan

FERDINADA BEACH, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach church pastor is working to get back home safely with his church group, according to our sister station Action News Jax.

Fifty-four members of the First Baptist Church Fernandina Beach took a trip to Israel just before the war there broke out last weekend.

Pastor Zach Terry said they were able to cross the border to get to Jordan and made it to their hotel safely.

“This is my fifth trip to Israel,” Terry said. “We always do study tours where we go through all the biblical sites and take some time to teach people about what happened there and showing from a cultural perspective.”

He was just in Israel with a group of church members on what was supposed to be an enlightening tour of the Holy Land.

“The sirens would sound from time to time, and we could hear some gunshots,” Terry said.

On Saturday, the group was about a two-hour drive away from the active fighting. Israel has declared war against the militant terror group Hamas, a group responsible for hundreds of deaths after this weekend’s attacks.

Since the start of the fighting, Terry said they have been trying to stay as safe as possible.

“We’re optimistic at this point and thankful,” Terry said.

They even received assistance from Congressman Aaron Bean, who Terry said is a church member and has worked to help the group find flights home.

“Just very grateful for all of you back home who’s been thinking about us, praying for us,” Terry said.

Terry said they are trying to arrange flights and he is hopeful they will get to leave either Friday or Saturday.

Bean released the following statement through his office:

“Our number one focus is on bringing Pastor Terry and the 54 members of First Baptist Church of Fernandina Beach home. We have been working tirelessly to meet the urgency of this dangerous moment. Our office has been coordinating with the State Department, as well as Senators Rubio and Scott to help these individuals escape Hamas’ ongoing brutal attacks and get back to American soil.”

