UCF Jewish leaders, students to hold vigil in support of Israel Wednesday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — The war in Israel is impacting people all over the world.

University of Central Florida students are just some of those dealing with the struggles of the war.

Some students said they are feeling the impacts even though they are thousands of miles away.

Students on UCF’s campus are asking the community to stand in solidarity for Israel and the innocent victims of the conflict.

Leaders of Jewish organizations and students said this has been difficult to watch unfold over the last few days.

Many of them said this attack has been the worst they have seen since the 9/11 attacks on American soil.

Chabad at UCF is just one of the places students have been able to go to pray, talk, and get feelings off their chests.

The rabbi there said it is so important for the community to stick together during times like this.

The Jewish community at UCF says they will stand up, they will stand tall, and they will not let terror win.

Jewish community leaders are planning to hold a vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UCF’s Reflecting Pond for the community to attend.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said there will be a law enforcement presence at vigils around the county.

