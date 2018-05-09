ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews are searching an Orlando retention pond after someone called 911 Wednesday to report a teenager's possible drowning near Fabian and Reagan avenues.
The 911 caller told dispatchers that he saw a teenage boy flailing his arms in the water while screaming, "It bit me, it bit me."
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy near Salem Drive and Marietta Street.
Officials later said they don't know the age of the possible missing person. Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jeff Williamson said deputies knocked on doors in the neighborhood and there did not appear to be anyone missing.
We received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy near Salem Dr and Marietta St in Orlando. We, along with partner agencies including @OCFireRescue and @OrangeCoSheriff are on scene and actively searching a water body. Updates will be provided as info becomes available.— MyFWC (@MyFWC) May 9, 2018
Orlando Fire Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff's Office are helping with the search.
FWC brought in its nuisance gator truck.
Multiple alligators were seen swimming in the water.
Divers and rescue crews surrounded the pond.
Still waiting for updates on an active water rescue in Orange County. Just spotted FWC’s nuisance gator truck headed to the pond. pic.twitter.com/znQWShVfcw— Len Kiese WFTV (@LenKieseTV) May 9, 2018
