DHL to close Lakeland facility, cutting 203 jobs

LAKELAND, Fla. — DHL Supply Chain will permanently shut down its Lakeland facility on December 31, 2026, impacting over 200 employees.

The company issued a notice of the plant closure in compliance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. The facility is located at 5360 Allen K Breed Hwy. in Lakeland.

The closure will impact a total of 203 workers across various departments. This includes 166 laborer positions, which make up the largest portion of the affected workforce. Additionally, 23 leadership positions and 14 administrative roles will be eliminated as part of the shutdown.

The site is expected to officially close on Dec. 31, 2026.

