0 ‘It looked like the apocalypse': Central Florida doctors head back to Bahamas to provide care

SANFORD, Fla. - A team of doctors from AdventHealth are on their way to the Bahamas Tuesday morning to provide desperately needed medical care to areas of the islands decimated by Hurricane Dorian.

The physicians flew out of Sanford to help rebuild and assist the island's hospitals, focusing on Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport.

The doctors will be joined by an architect and a construction project manager to help figure out how to get the hospital up and running most efficiently.

Dr. Alric Simmonds, vice president and chief medical officer of AdventHealth East Orlando, is making his second trip back to the islands to help with relief since Hurricane Dorian.

“If we can let them feel that we love them, then I think we've done a lot of good,” he said.

Physician assistant Brittany Blackburn, who specializes in primary care, flew to the Bahamas with Trend Airways over the weekend. She described it as an overwhelming and eye-opening experience.

“It looked like the apocalypse. Everything is destroyed. Everyone lost everything," she said.

She said her team rode to the nearest health center where they set up a makeshift clinic providing wound care and general treatment. She said some patients she saw said their medicines were all washed away in the storm.

