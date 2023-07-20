‘It took me underwater’: Surfer describes shark attack in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A man who survived a shark attack in Volusia County is sharing his story.

Chris Pospisil said he got the scare of his life while in the water at New Smyrna Beach.

“It came from under me, and it grabbed my left foot and hit me backward off my board and as I was flying backward,” Pospisil said. “I saw my foot in the shark’s mouth with his teeth down on my foot and it took me underwater and I kicked it once and it let go.”

The attack happened last Friday near the south jetty of New Smyrna Beach.

Pospisil was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries to his foot.

This is the second reported shark bite in Volusia County this year.

