Girl shares story of shark attack while visiting Cocoa Beach with family

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — We’re hearing from a young girl who was bitten by a shark while visiting Cocoa Beach.

“I didn’t see the shark at all,” said Magnolia Woodhead. “And it just like came, and it attacked me, and I just pushed it because I did not want it near me. I did not want anything bad to happen.”

Magnolia was on vacation with her family and enjoying the water when she was attacked.

She said the shark bit her three times.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

