‘It went through the walls': 55 shots fired at Orange County home in drive-by shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County woman said she and her four children woke up to the sound of gunshots blasting through their home Thursday morning.
Alexandria Cooper said the gunfire from the drive-by shooting started after 4 a.m. and sent bullets flying through the concrete block walls of her Pine Hills home on Roger Babson Drive.
“(The bullets) went through the walls. It went through my living room, my son's room. It went through the water heater. It went all the way through into my bathroom,” Cooper said.
Cooper said she was able to get her children on the floor, and no one was injured.
The shooting was the first of two drive-by incidents in Orange County before sunrise Thursday. The second shooting happened 30 minutes later about 5 miles away on Imogene Court.
Channel 9 has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police Department to see if they’re trying to link the two shootings.
Two Orlando homes filled with children are riddled with bullets. They are miles apart and the shootings happened minutes from each other. We’ll have details on #WFTV pic.twitter.com/vpauj01dAB— Steve Barrett (@TVSteveBarrett) May 23, 2019
