It’s been a much cooler Saturday across the area, and more cool air is on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. — We will see just a few clouds tonight, with morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Area northwest of Orlando will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Slightly warmer weather is ahead for the big travel day Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

More cool air is on the way Highs and Lows for Holiday weekend

Another cold front sweeps through late Sunday, bringing even more cool air into the region. Highs for Monday will only be in the mid 60s despite plenty of sunshine.

Morning lows Tuesday morning will tumble into the low 40s, with a frost and freeze possible in far northwest areas. Highs for Tuesday will only be in the low 60s.

Another very chilly morning is expected Wednesday, then a warming trend gets going for the back end of next week.

