Gus Malzahn four-year tenure with the Knights ends

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sources say that UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is resigning to become the new offensive coordinator at Florida State University.

The move comes in the light of two less-than-rewarding seasons for Malzahn at UCF.

6-7 was the ending statistic for last year’s season, and they struggled this season to go 4-8.

UCF reportedly lost eight of its nine games this year, which resulted in a sad season for the Knights.

Read: Orlando Pride Defender Carrie Lawrence announces retirement

His four-year tenure with the Knights ends at 28-24, including 5-13 in the Big 12 over the past two years. Malzahn heads to Tallahassee and will attempt to help Norvell bounce back from a season where the Seminoles went 1-7 in the ACC.

Read: Traffic citations against Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill dismissed after officers no-show at hearing

The move should help recharge FSU’s offense. In Malzahn’s 19 years as a collegiate offensive coordinator or head coach, his offenses have averaged 447.7 yards. They’ve eclipsed 5,000 yards of total offense in a season 16 times, 6,000 yards eight times and 7,000 yards three times.

Read: Cyber Monday: When did it start and how to watch for scams

His last three offenses at UCF have all ranked in the top 10 nationally in rushing. That should marry well with Norvell’s pass game, a specialty until the offense never got off the ground this season.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group