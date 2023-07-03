‘It’s been a trigger’: Veterans with PTSD say holiday fireworks pose challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida veterans are dreading the boom of Fourth of July fireworks.

Nearly 1.4 million veterans live in Florida and for those who suffer from PTSD the holiday can be stressful.

US Army Veteran Michael Spivey said he’s looking forward to food on the grill and parades dedicated to our country’s independence, but 15 years after he left the military, the celebratory bangs of fireworks still bring him back to a different time and place.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“I just try to lead with caution. I mean, I really do. Because I know better. I know my triggers,” said Spivey.

In the years after he left the military, Spivey spent close to a decade homeless as he struggled with PTSD and depression.

Spivey has since turned his life around and now helps homeless veterans through St. Cloud’s Transition House.

Read: Orlando hits highest temp of the year: How to keep kids safe in the heat

But fireworks remain a big trigger for him and several of his veteran friends who fought to defend our independence.

“A really close brother of mine lost his life from an IED blast in Iraq. I mean, these types of things you associate with that. So, it always puts you on edge,” Spivey said..

Over at the Orlando VA, leaders want veterans in our community to know their doors are open 24/7.

Read: Ready for takeoff: FAA gives greenlight to flying car

“This is one of those times of the years over the holidays that we do like our veterans to know that we are here for them,” said Tracy Skala, the deputy medical director for the Orlando VA.

Skala says the VA has several programs to manage the mental health needs of veterans. It includes counseling and a new virtual reality therapy program.

She also says any veteran in crisis can call the “988, then press 1″ for a National Hotline for immediate help.

Read: Volusia County officials gear up for crowds, rip current during July 4 holiday at area beaches

As for Spivey, before anyone sets off fireworks, he’s hoping community members are mindful of this challenge.

He wants residents to look out for veteran flags or tags on cars, and then give veterans in their community a heads-up before setting off sparks.

“If you have a veteran neighbor say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go light off these fireworks,’ If I’m expecting it, and I’m watching, I can kind of manage it a lot better,” said Spivey.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group