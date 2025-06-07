‘It’s just sad’: Community reacts to arrest of suspended Osceola County sheriff

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Communities across central Florida – both on the streets and social media – have been reacting to the news of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s arrest.

“It’s just sad,” said a Kissimmee resident. “I feel sad for him and for his family. He’s a good guy.”

On social media, the reactions consistently mention how the arrest will likely impact the relationship with law enforcement across the board.

“There’s a lack of trust in policing in Osceola County, with the sheriff and local officials,” said Michael Potocki, an Osceola County resident. “I am in shock with how it all happened and with the amount of evidence against him.”

The incident comes just months after the Saint Cloud police chief resigned.

Chief Fran Rinehart had been with the department for more than 30 years. Rinehart left the job after an investigation found that he had been seen in a police car multiple times with a civilian woman while on duty.

Additionally, in 2024, the chief of the Kissimmee Police also stepped down after a grand jury investigation into the department’s conduct.

“I’m just saddened for my community,” reacted Nilisa Council, former vice chair of the Citizen Police Review Board. The council explained that it would take some time to repair the damage caused by these cases. “Our mayor, our city managers. The new chief of police for the city of Kissimmee. They are working diligently to build trust again within the community.”

Lopez faces racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty. The former sheriff’s next court date is set for June 30.

