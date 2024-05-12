It’s oh-fish-al: Mermaids return to Orlando aquarium

ORLANDO, Fla. — For all the mermaid fans in Central Florida, it’s time to celebrate.

The SEA Life Orlando Aquarium is hosting its mermaid dive show in May.

Every Friday through Sunday, including Memorial Day, mermaids will dive into the ocean with other animals in the ocean habitat.

They will join sharks, stingrays and sea turtles for displays underwater.

There will also be a new activity guide with Mermaid Coral for the chance to win a prize.

The event is included with regular admission to the aquarium.

For more information, click here.

