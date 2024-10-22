‘I’ve never seen something like this’: Witness who called 911 after Lake Underhill deadly shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Businesses are back open at a shopping plaza on Lake Underhill Road. The place was the scene of a deadly shooting on Monday.

Only Channel 9′s spoke with a person who called 911 moments after the shots were fired.

“I was at my office, and I heard, first thing I heard was, was a scream,” said the witness who prefers to remain anonymous. “I unlocked the door and peaked out, and I heard some guys talking, and I asked them what happened, and they said someone shot a girl. My instinct as a healthcare professional kicked in and I walked up to her. When I saw her, I knew she was not alive.”

Surveillance video shows the parking lot of the shopping plaza on Lake Underhill Road when around 1:10pm Monday at least three shots could be heard.

That’s when police say Armando Verdecia Carralero shot and killed 44-year-old Yuneisy Labrada Rodriguez.

According to OPD, the Carralero was Rodriguez’s husband.

Police say Carralero drove away but was later found by deputies with the Indian River Sheriff’s office.

The suspect made his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday, charged with first-degree murder without bond.

He is expected to be transferred to the Orange County Jail.

The witness says the case is even more upsetting because Rodriguez was a healthcare worker, just like her.

“It’s very sad. It’s very sad that you go to do your job and then you don’t go back home,” she said. “I’ve seen patients die on my watch, but I’ve never seen something like this happen.”

