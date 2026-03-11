Jacksonville man charged with manslaughter in death of 5-week-old daughter

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 2024 death of his five-week-old daughter in Volusia County.

27-year-old Dajuan Patrick faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child following an investigation into the infant’s traumatic injuries.

The victim, Dahlia Siebenhaar, was hospitalized on Dec. 2, 2024, after being found unresponsive. She remained on life support until she died on Dec. 12, 2024, without regaining consciousness.

The Volusia County chief medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. Medical and autopsy records showed Dahlia sustained extensive head trauma, broken ribs, bruising, and retinal hemorrhages. These injuries were attributed to the child being shaken and held with extreme force.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation using interviews and medical evidence, and they determined that Patrick shook and spanked the infant, causing the fatal injuries.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood spoke about the significance of the arrest and the loss of the child. “The arrest in this case won’t bring Dahlia back or give her the childhood she deserved, but today we’re speaking up for her, because her life mattered,” Chitwood said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office took Patrick into custody on Tuesday on the Volusia County warrant. He had been residing in Jacksonville at the time of the arrest.

Patrick is being held without bond in Jacksonville while awaiting extradition to Volusia County.

