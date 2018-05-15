Jacksonville police officer killed in crash while on duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident at another location when he crashed. Weather is more than likely a factor, police said.
The officer's name has not been released.
I mourn. Our city mourns. Sheriff Williams called me before sunrise as details were unfolding. This is sad/terrible news. Prayers for the family and all the men and women that protect us. Your city stands with you. https://t.co/eFg30rcOMt— Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 15, 2018
6:56 a.m. UPDATE: Authorities said the person killed in a deadly crash at Alta Drive is a Jacksonville police officer.
Police plan to give more updates about the crash after 8 a.m., officials said.
Our hearts are breaking as we work a police vehicle crash at I295/Alta involving a JSO police officer who has died this morning.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2018
#anjaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/dlxJbazon9— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2018
Original Story:
Florida Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes of I-295 at Alta drive are closed due to a crash involving a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol car.
Traffic is being diverted off northbound I-295 onto Alta Drive.
#anjaxbreaking major backup after reported patrol car crash at NB295/Alta drive. Traffic being into Alta. All lanes blocked creating Long backup. @ActionTraffic @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/inKZUREVAj— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2018
ALERT- Crash involving a police patrol car 295 NB at Alta Drive...NB lanes blocked , traffic diverted to Alta Dr....expect delays @ActionTraffic pic.twitter.com/P0J6CcLHPe— First Alert Traffic (@ActionTraffic) May 15, 2018
