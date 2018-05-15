  • Jacksonville police officer killed in crash while on duty

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident at another location when he crashed. Weather is more than likely a factor, police said.

    The officer's name has not been released.

    6:56 a.m. UPDATE: Authorities said the person killed in a deadly crash at Alta Drive is a Jacksonville police officer.

    Police plan to give more updates about the crash after 8 a.m., officials said.

    Original Story:

    Florida Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes of I-295 at Alta drive are closed due to a crash involving a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol car.

    Traffic is being diverted off northbound I-295 onto Alta Drive.

     

