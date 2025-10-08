Jaguars could play 2027 home games in Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars could play their 2027 home games at Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando.

The NFL owners are set to meet in New York City October 21-22 to vote on their decision. Camping World Stadium is up against Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

The Jaguars will play their 2027 home games in Orlando or Gainesville. The NFL owners are set to make their choice in two weeks in NYC.



Talked to some Jags fans before Monday Night Football. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/bp9gc15NDb — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) October 6, 2025

EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is in the early stages of a $1.4 billion renovation to upgrade what they are calling the “Stadium of the Future.”

After playing 2025 and 2026 with reduced capacities, the Jaguars will then play their 2027 home games in Orlando or Gainesville. Playing some of those games in London is also on the table.

Camping World Stadium is set to undergo their own $400 million renovation with hopes of landing the Jaguars in 2027.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group