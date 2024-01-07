Jan. 27: Craft beer festival on tap at Wekiva Island

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re a fan of craft beers, you “otter” consider making some room on your calendar on Jan 27.

Wekiva Island has something brewing for beer lovers that day.

“Otter Fest” will feature 15 area breweries serving up samples of their own concoctions.

The event, now in its sixth year, takes its name from Wekiva Island’s craft beer and wine bar, The Tooting Otter.

Organizers said the beautiful riverside location is unmatched and a perfect setting for the festival.

Guests will be able to learn about beers and brewing, and even grab some freebies.

And while visitors can relax and have fun sampling lots of options, the staff will be all about business.

“At Wekiva Island, we take beer very seriously,” Wekiva Island manager Carrie Vanderhoef said.

“Our staff members train with a cicerone so they can elevate our guests’ experiences every day.”

To attend, you’ll need to be at least 21 years old.

Otter Fest will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. VIP guests can enter starting at 1 p.m.

Food items will be available for purchase.

For ticket information, click here.

For more information about Wekiva Island, click here.

