Jeff’s Bagel Run offers limited edition UCF-colored bagels

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For one day only, the bagel shop offers bagels in the University of Central Florida team colors.

To kick off college football season, Jeff’s Bagel Run baked something extra special to celebrate UCF Knights.

The bagel shop will have a limited-edition UCF Bagel decked out in black and gold, resenting the school colors.

Jeff’s Bagel Run said the bagel is available for one day only on Aug. 29.

People can secure a UCF bagel ahead of time on Jeff’s Bagel Run app.

