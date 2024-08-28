UCF Knights set to kick off second season in Big 12

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fans of the University of Central Florida Knights football team are getting ready for another season.

Their new season kicks off on Thursday with a home game against New Hampshire.

This is the second season the Knights are playing in the Big 12 conference.

Read: They’re going to Disney World: Magic Kingdom to hold parade for Lake Mary All-Stars

The team played in a bowl game last season and ended up with a record of six wins and seven losses.

It was Gus Malzahn’s first losing season in 12 years as a head coach.

Read: Alabama high school quarterback dies after being tackled in game

Malzahn and the Knights said they are looking for better results this season.

The game starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at the FBC Mortgage stadium on UCF’'s campus.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group