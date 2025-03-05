Jeff’s Bagel Run targets new local market as part of 50-store growth plan

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Jeff’s Bagel Run, known for its high-quality bagels and unique spreads, announced March 5 expansion plans in Central Florida, Colorado and Tennessee as part of its goal to open 50 new stores by the end of the year.

The Orlando-based company, founded in Winter Garden in 2019 by Jeff and Danielle Perera, now has 90 stores open or under development in eight states. That includes locales in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada and Texas.

“With a strong pipeline of franchise agreements and corporate store openings, we are seeing steady growth across multiple markets,” Jeff’s Bagel Run President Justin Wetherill told Orlando Business Journal in an email. “The demand for high-quality, freshly baked bagels continues to fuel our expansion, and we’re excited to bring Jeff’s Bagel Run to more communities.”

