Jennifer Kesse: Her disappearance remains a mystery 18 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday marks 18 years since the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse.
Kesse was 24-years-old when she disappeared from Orlando back in 2006.
She was last seen at her condo near Mall at Millenia
To this day, police have not made an arrest in the case.
On Tuesday, Kesse’s parents, Drew and Joyce, posted the following statement on the Facebook page “Find Jennifer Kesse”:
In late 2022, Orlando Police Department handed the cold case over to Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which said it would essentially restart an investigation into Kesse’s disappearance.
Investigative reporter Shannon Butler, who has covered this case from the beginning, sat down with family, friends and detectives back in 2022 to take an in-depth look into this case.
