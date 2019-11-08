Jennifer Kesse Search: Dive crews search Orange Co. Lake

-
Images of the police search for missing Orlando woman Jennifer Kesse.25
Michelle Parker,33, was last seen dropping her children off at the home of their father and her former fiancé, Dale Smith Jr., on Nov. 17, 2011. She has not been since. Her cell phone was found in a lake near Judge Road and Orlando International Airport.7
ORLANDO, Fla. - WFTV confirmed Friday afternoon the Orange County Sheriff's Office has actively been looking for clues in Jennifer Kesse's disappearance. Here is what we know:
- Dive crews have been searching Fischer Lake in Gotha for three days
- This is in west Orange County
- The private investigator hired by the Kesse family received a tip and that prompted the search
- Kesse disappeared in 2006; she was 24 years-old
- Orlando Police said she disappeared between 10 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2006, and 8 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2006
- Her car was found at the Huntington on the Green Condominiums, which was one mile from her home near the Mall at Millenia
