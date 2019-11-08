  • Jennifer Kesse Search: Dive crews search Orange Co. Lake

    By: Katy Camp , Shannon Butler

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    • Jennifer Kesse, 24, disappeared in January 2006
    • Her family says they will never stop looking for her
    • WFTV has covered her disappearance in depth

    ORLANDO, Fla. - WFTV confirmed Friday afternoon the Orange County Sheriff's Office has actively been looking for clues in Jennifer Kesse's disappearance. Here is what we know:

    • Dive crews have been searching Fischer Lake in Gotha for three days
    • This is in west Orange County
    • The private investigator hired by the Kesse family received a tip and that prompted the search
    • Kesse disappeared in 2006; she was 24 years-old

    PREVIOUS STORIES:

     

    • Orlando Police said she disappeared between 10 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2006, and 8 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2006
    • Her car was found at the Huntington on the Green Condominiums, which was one mile from her home near the Mall at Millenia

    Stay with WFTV.com and the WFTV news app as we update this story.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

     

     

     

     

     

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

     

     

     

     

     

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories