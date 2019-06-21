‘Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek receives standing ovation at NHL award ceremony

Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek received a standing ovation Wednesday night as he presented an award for the National Hockey League’s most valuable player.
In a video posted on the NHL’s official YouTube account, Trebek was introduced by actor Jon Hamm, who said Trebek was “one of the biggest hockey fans in the world, and he happens to be going through one of the toughest fights there is.”
Trebek, 78, announced in April that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
He has been public with his cancer battle, and in doing so, has inspired thousands of people around the world.
He was at the NHL event to award the Hart Memorial Trophy, which recognizes the league’s most valuable player.
Trebek spoke about being a huge fan of the sport and remarked on the teams and players he watched in his youth.
“It’s a great thrill for me to be here tonight to hand this trophy to the best of the best of this new generation,” Trebek said.
The award was presented to Nikita Kucherov, a right winger for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Trebek’s cancer fight is ongoing. Last month he shared that his doctors said his disease is in “near remission” after his first round of chemotherapy.
