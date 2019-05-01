0 ‘Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says cancer battle causing him moments of ‘deep, deep sadness'

Alex Trebek has cemented his status over the last 35 years on "Jeopardy!" as America's favorite quiz show host.

Trebek, 78, announced last month that he is currently battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but remains committed to returning for the show’s 36th year.

Earlier this month, Trebek said he is "feeling good" but during an interview on "Good Morning America" Wednesday, he opened up on the personal struggles he’s going through.

Trebek said he’s honored to be an inspiration for people going through their own struggles and being open about his diagnoses has helped him cope with his fight against cancer.

“What I’m not used to dealing with is the surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness, and it brings tears to my eyes,” Trebek said.

He went on to explain the doctors who are looking over his health are seeing improvements and he is preparing for more sessions of chemotherapy ahead.

“My oncologist tells me I’m doing well, even though I don’t always feel it.”

Trebeck went on to explain in the interview that people may not know that chemotherapy affects people in different ways.

He’s using the summer to continue his treatment and plans on returning to “Jeopardy!” in the fall.

“Doctors keep coming up with new cures and pretty soon, we’ll wind up with the cure, I hope,” he said.

Watch the full interview here:

FULL INTERVIEW: @Jeopardy's #AlexTrebek speaks out to @RobinRoberts after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis: "People all over America have been sharing their good thoughts, their advice, their prayers. And I feel it is making a difference in my well being." https://t.co/ftmmqTXirE pic.twitter.com/tH1cdVQnsM — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 1, 2019

