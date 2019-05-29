  • 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek ‘near remission' after chemo treatment

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    Alex Trebek’s doctors have good news about the “Jeopardy!” host’s health. They said after his first round of chemotherapy, Trebek is “near remission.”

    The game show host released a statement Wednesday saying doctors are very happy with the way he has responded to treatment.

    Related Headlines

    READ: 'It wouldn’t be right for me to walk away': Alex Trebek talks cancer diagnosis

    “I want to be clear that I am not cured and not in remission, but the doctors say they have never seen such a positive response to chemo,” he said.

    Trebek announced that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

    READ: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's Emmy Award comes with standing ovation

    In his latest statement, the host credited his friends, family and fans for helping him through.

    “I believe that this response is due in large part to the thoughts and prayers of all of my friends, co-workers, and the millions of fans who have been sending positive energy on my behalf,” he said.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories