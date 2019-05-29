'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek ‘near remission' after chemo treatment

Alex Trebek’s doctors have good news about the “Jeopardy!” host’s health. They said after his first round of chemotherapy, Trebek is “near remission.”
The game show host released a statement Wednesday saying doctors are very happy with the way he has responded to treatment.
“I want to be clear that I am not cured and not in remission, but the doctors say they have never seen such a positive response to chemo,” he said.
Trebek announced that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer earlier this year.
In his latest statement, the host credited his friends, family and fans for helping him through.
“I believe that this response is due in large part to the thoughts and prayers of all of my friends, co-workers, and the millions of fans who have been sending positive energy on my behalf,” he said.
Alex Trebek Reveals Some of His Tumors Have Shrunk by 50 Percent: ‘It’s Kind of Mind-Boggling’ https://t.co/VrYncDAZYJ— People (@people) May 29, 2019
Alex Trebek says he is making huge strides in his fight against cancer. @LinseyDavis has more on the #Jeopardy host’s story. https://t.co/YUdvo8InwJ pic.twitter.com/QKRX7ykNpF— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 29, 2019
