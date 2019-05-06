0 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's Emmy Award comes with standing ovation

LOS ANGELES - Alex Trebek got a standing ovation as he accepted an Emmy Award as host of "Jeopardy!" - and immediately set the audience at ease, even as he alluded to his cancer diagnosis.

Trebek, 78, who announced in March he has advanced pancreatic cancer, told the theater audience Sunday he had been worried that sympathy, rather than merit, might snare him the trophy for best game show host.

READ: ‘Jeopardy!’ superstar James Holzhauer’s winning streak helping family friend recover from stroke

But then he mulled what happened last year, after he underwent surgery to remove life-threatening blood clots on his brain.

"You think that would have elicited a certain amount of sympathy. But I didn't win!" he said, drawing roars from the crowd that moments before rose to applaud him. Instead, he said, he realized that maybe he'd been worrying about the wrong thing and instead should emulate Oscar-winning actress Sally Field.

"You guys like me, and you value my work. I tell you if that's the case, I can live with that," Trebek said. His voice was thick with emotion, but he was poised and dapper in his tuxedo.

READ: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says cancer battle causing him moments of ‘deep, deep sadness’

At the 1985 Academy Awards, Field famously declared, "'I can't deny the fact that you like me, right now, you like me," as she accepted the best actress trophy for "Places in the Heart."

Trebek now has seven Daytime Emmys, including one for lifetime achievement.

While Trebek's award came during a health challenge for him, it has been a year of highlights for the long-running quiz show he has hosted since 1984.

The show aired its first all-star team championship, and it is in the midst of a dazzling performance by contestant James Holzhauer, who has racked up more than $1.6 million in winnings.

READ: Blackjack: Pro gambler James Holzhauer wins 21st straight game on 'Jeopardy!'

Outstanding Game Show Host Emmy Goes to Alex Trebek @Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/NjfPcYiPsI — Daytime Emmy Awards (@DaytimeEmmys) May 6, 2019

Two legends of Daytime Game Shows, @WinkMartindale and @Jeopardy's Alex Trebek catch up backstage at the #DaytimeEmmys. Live now! pic.twitter.com/y7HRXQV8oB — Daytime Emmy Awards (@DaytimeEmmys) May 6, 2019

It's an honor to have Alex recognized by the @DaytimeEmmys for Outstanding Game Show Host. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/lf3xviqXAV — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 6, 2019

The Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host goes to Alex Trebek on @Jeopardy. #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/c0GtZC9vAj — Daytime Emmy Awards (@DaytimeEmmys) May 6, 2019

___

AP Entertainment Writer Mike Cidoni Lennox contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.