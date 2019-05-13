Alex Trebek talks cancer diagnosis with CBS Sunday Morning

LOS ANGELES, Cali. - "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek spoke with "CBS Sunday Morning" about his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, saying it started with a pain in his stomach that would not go away.
He said he felt the pain while filming a show and went to his dressing room in agony, which prompted him to see a doctor.
“The doctor said, ‘Alex you were right. There’s a bulge in your stomach the size of a fist,’” said Trebek.
He said the response he’s gotten since announcing his diagnosis has been overwhelming.
“I never thought about the impact the program was having on American viewers,” he said in the interview.
But that hasn’t kept him from working, even through chemotherapy, according to the interview.
“It wouldn’t be right for me to walk away from this if I can possibly do it,” he said in the interview.
You can watch the full interview here. You can catch "Jeopardy!" on Channel 9 weekdays at 7 p.m.
