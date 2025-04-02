Jimmy Patronis wins 1st Congressional District race

, Fla. — Republican Jimmy Patronis has beaten Democrat Gay Valimont to represent Florida’s 1st Congressional District in Washington, D.C.

Patronis resigned as the state’s chief financial officer Monday in anticipation of his victory.

Tuesday’s results are unofficial. Certification of the official results is expected by April 11.

Patronis will replace former U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz, who resigned after President Donald Trump selected him as his attorney general pick. Gaetz later withdrew from consideration amid sexual misconduct allegations.

