Job fair in Daytona Beach connects 200 job seekers with top employers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona/Volusia JobLink job fair will take place on Monday, March 30, at the Courtyard Marriott Speedway in Daytona Beach.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1605 Richard Petty Blvd.

Stephanie Sims, the event organizer, said the fair aims to connect hiring managers with over 200 job seekers. “The job fair will feature the area’s top employers and we’re providing a fun, casual environment for employers to meet more than 200 jobseeker candidates in person,” Sims said.

Employers participating in the event include You Thrive, Volusia County, the City of Port Orange, and Volusia County Schools. Additional attendees are Primerica Financial, Wire 3, MJC Land Development, and Orlando Fire Rescue.

Career opportunities will cover a range of sectors such as sales, technology, medical services, and government positions. Additionally, candidates can explore openings in law enforcement, customer service, warehouse operations, and professional services.

Parking and admission to the job fair are free. Although organizers recommend bringing a resume to share with recruiters, it is not mandatory for entry.

Interested participants can find more information at FloridaJoblink.com. Registering in advance through the website is advised for those planning to attend.

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