Job and resource fair planned at Orlando Goodwill campus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is set to host a job and resource fair at its Orlando campus on April 22.

The fair, held in collaboration with the Taft & Oak Ridge Neighborhood Centers for Families, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Campus Media Center on South Orange Blossom Trail.

Organizers note that employers from various industries, along with community resource providers, will be present and available to interview job seekers. The event welcomes both new and experienced professionals.

Attendees seeking more information can reach out to the event organizers directly.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group