John Morgan named self-made billionaire on Forbes 2025 list

ORLANDO, Fla. — John Morgan, the founder of Orlando-based Morgan & Morgan, has been recognized as a self-made billionaire on Forbes’ 2025 Billionaires List.

With an estimated net worth of at least $1.5 billion, Morgan’s business, built on the nation’s largest personal injury law firm, generated over $2 billion in revenue in 2023, fueled by a $350 million annual marketing budget across billboards, cable TV, and digital ads.

Beyond law, Morgan’s portfolio includes real estate, a stake in Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, six WonderWorks science museums generating $33 million annually, and the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Tennessee.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group