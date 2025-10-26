ORLANDO, Fla. — Jollywood Nights returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this holiday season, offering a unique blend of old Hollywood glamour and festive fun.

This separately ticketed event will run from Nov. 8 through Dec. 22. The event will transform the park into a winter wonderland with vintage holiday vibes, featuring elegant décor, exclusive entertainment, and specialty food and drinks.

Guests can enjoy lower wait times for rides while experiencing the magic of the holidays.

Jollywood Nights will feature new attractions this year, including the ‘Holiday Fiesta en la Calle’ with Miguel near the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and early park entry at 5:30 p.m. before the event begins.

Two new shows, ‘The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure’ and ‘Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After,’ will debut, adding to the lineup of entertainment.

The ‘Disney Holidays in Hollywood’ stage show, hosted by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, will bring a glamorous vibe inspired by classic holiday TV specials, with performances throughout the evening.

A unique ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along’ at Hyperion Theater will offer a blend of spooky charm and festive cheer, featuring sing-alongs to classic tunes like ‘What’s This?’ and ‘Sally’s Song.’

The Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club will transport guests to a 1930s-style jazz lounge with live holiday music, while Pixar Plaza will host a dance party with beloved Pixar characters.

