Judge approves sale of hospitals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bankruptcy judge Tuesday approved the sale of three hospitals in Brevard and Indian River counties to Orlando Health.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez issued an order approving the sales of Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center in Brevard County and Sebastian River Medical Center in Indian River County.

Orlando Health agreed to pay $439 million in cash to buy the hospitals from Steward Health Care, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.

In addition to the hospitals in Brevard and Indian River counties, Steward owns Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital in Miami-Dade County and Florida Medical Center in Broward County.

Bankruptcy court documents do not show a successful bidder for those hospitals.

The Texas-based Steward also has operated hospitals in Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Orlando Health last month also announced an agreement to buy Tenet Healthcare’s majority interest in Brookwood Baptist Health in Birmingham, Ala.

