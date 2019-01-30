  • Judge denies bond for man accused of killing girlfriend's 2-year-old son

    By: Sarah Wilson , Field Sutton

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge denied bond for a man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son after a witness testified Wednesday that he'd violated a no-contact order.

    Johnathan Pursglove is facing manslaughter charges in the death of 2-year-old Jayce Martin. The child's mother, Victoria Toth, who is Johnathan's girlfriend, is also facing manslaughter charges in the toddler's death.

    Related Headlines

    READ: 'Don't let him out': Father of slain 2-year-old begs judge not to grant accused killer bond

    TRENDING NOW:

    Police said Jayce was beaten to death and denied medical care while he suffered for several days.

    Johnathan's mother, Mara Pursglove, testified Wednesday that she's been accompanying Toth to see Johnathan in jail, which violates a no-contact order between the two.

    On that basis, the judge immediately denied Johnathan bond. The judge also said Toth, who is out on bond, could also be in violation.

    Read: Records: Mother of toddler in 'torture case' Googled son's symptoms before his death

    Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories