0 Judge denies bond for man accused of killing girlfriend's 2-year-old son

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge denied bond for a man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son after a witness testified Wednesday that he'd violated a no-contact order.

Johnathan Pursglove is facing manslaughter charges in the death of 2-year-old Jayce Martin. The child's mother, Victoria Toth, who is Johnathan's girlfriend, is also facing manslaughter charges in the toddler's death.

Police said Jayce was beaten to death and denied medical care while he suffered for several days.

Johnathan's mother, Mara Pursglove, testified Wednesday that she's been accompanying Toth to see Johnathan in jail, which violates a no-contact order between the two.

On that basis, the judge immediately denied Johnathan bond. The judge also said Toth, who is out on bond, could also be in violation.

And with that, the judge has immediately denied bond. Not only that, she says she believes Toth might be in violation of her bond because of this. #WFTV https://t.co/Hr2j9V3EtO — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 30, 2019

Mara Pursglove, Johnathan's mother, has been called as a witness by the state. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 30, 2019

Judge says she's inclined to grant bond, although in a higher amount and with additional conditions not present previously. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 30, 2019

The prosecutor is arguing that Pursglove can't be trusted to obey the law when he's not jailed, given his history. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 30, 2019

Pursglove just looked out into the audience at Toth and mouthed "I love you." #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 30, 2019

The judge has just called the case and Pursglove's lawyer is arguing for bond, citing the resolution of the marijuana case. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 30, 2019

Pursglove was in jail for this once, bonded out, was allegedly caught with marijuana and was put back in jail in November of 2018 on no bond. Jayce died in July of 2018. Police say he was beaten to death and denied medical care while he suffered for several days. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 30, 2019

Victoria Toth, Jayce's mom, is also charged with manslaughter and out on bond, She's in court this morning awaiting the proceedings. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/Sh23gM6wq7 — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 30, 2019

This is a picture of the victim, Jayce Martin. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/hjwpImsRbT — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 30, 2019

I've just arrived in court, where accused killer Johnathan Pursglove is trying to get a judge to allow him to bond out of jail. Pursglove is charged with manslaughter in the death of 2yo Jayce Martin, the son of his girlfriend Victoria Toth. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/Z2833W28bM — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 30, 2019

