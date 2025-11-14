Judge orders former Marion County deputy to prison time for death of girlfriend

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A former Marion County sheriff’s deputy has learned his penalty for killing his girlfriend last year.

A judge Friday morning sentenced Leslie Boileau to 25 years and 8 months in prison.

A jury convicted Boileau of manslaughter in early October.

Boileau’s attorney wrote a letter to the judge citing the accidental nature of the shooting, and his remorse and cooperation as reasons for a lighter sentence.

