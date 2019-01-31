Judge overseeing Kesse family civil suit says case may take 64 months to read

ORLANDO, Fl. - The judge overseeing the civil lawsuit for Jennifer Kesse's family said it would take her more than 64 months to read through the case.
The judge has to decide if Kesse's parents can inspect the Orlando Police Department's record on the case. She isn't sure how much paperwork she'll have to comb over to make a decision.
Kesse disappeared between 10 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2006, and 8 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2006. Investigators said Kesse’s car was discovered at the Huntington on the Green condominiums, about 1 mile from her home near the Mall at Millenia.
The family said they knew it would take a while before the judge could come to a conclusion.
