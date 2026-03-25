Judge overwhelmed by charges against alleged serial criminal in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 52-year-old Orlando man accused of a series of crimes over the past year made his first court appearance Tuesday, prompting the judge to remark on the volume of charges.

“I have three cases for Mr. Hall. Wow, I’ve got a lot of reading to do,” the judge said.

Willie Hull faces charges that include aggravated assault with a firearm, attempted sexual battery on a victim 12 years or older, and battery in an incident last year at a home on Prince Hall Boulevard.

Hull is also accused of carjacking a different victim last month. The judge ordered him held without bond on the carjacking charge.

“I will hold the defendant, no bond, on count one, carjacking with a weapon or firearm,” the judge said.

Hull additionally faces drug possession charges.

The house on Prince Hall Boulevard where the alleged sexual battery occurred was boarded up and officially condemned Monday, according to neighbors.

Investigators say Hull also posed as a landscaper and burglarized a shed at a Delaney Park condominium complex using a stolen vehicle.

Many residents in the complex said they were unaware of Hull’s alleged crimes until informed by reporters.

“I seen him,” resident Maria Aseron said. The complex changed landscaping companies after the theft. “It’s dangerous because of what he’s doing and pretending,” she said.

Hull has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2015. He is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.

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