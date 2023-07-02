July 3rd: Have a blast at DeLand’s Firecracker Festival

DELAND, Fla. — The City of DeLand recently announced plans for its Independence holiday celebration.

Firecracker Festival will be held on July 3 at Earl Brown Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The free event will feature vendors, food trucks, and even a pie-eating contest.

There will also be a kids’ activities area and live music at the park’s amphitheater.

Guests attending the concert are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

City officials said a fireworks display will light up the sky around 9 p.m.

Earl Brown Park is located at 750 South Alabama Avenue in DeLand.

