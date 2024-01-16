Jury selection to begin in second resentencing trial for convicted killer Bessman Okafor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys will begin selecting jurors Tuesday in an Orange County murderer’s resentencing trial.

In 2015, Bessman Okafor was convicted of killing 19-year-old Alex Zaldivar three years earlier.

Changes in state law reversed his initial death sentence, but now it’s back in play.

Read: Mistrial declared in resentencing trial of Bessman Okafor, who murdered 19-year-old Alex Zaldavar

The latest resentencing ended in a mistrial.

Last October, Okafor’s resentencing trial took an unexpected turn.

Juror Kayla De Pena broke the judge’s orders by saying she discussed the case with a friend outside the courtroom.

Watch: Judge hits juror who lied, caused mistrial with max sentence

This mistake caused chaos. The trial was declared a mistrial, costing taxpayers.

De Pena admitted she lied due to mental health struggles and financial pressure.

Read: Teen shot while sitting on park bench in Volusia County, deputies say

Despite her pleas, De Pena was sentenced to 179 days in jail and fined $500.

She’s now serving her sentence in the same jail where Okafor awaits his second resentencing trial.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group