Jury shown evidence, photos of crime scenes in trial of man accused of killing 2 Kissimmee officers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing two Kissimmee police officers in 2017 continues Friday.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for former Marine Everett Miller. He is accused of killing Kissimmee police officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard.
Related Headlines
The trial resumed Thursday after being put on pause due to Hurricane Dorian.
Witness testimony is continuing Friday after an emotional day of testimony in court Thursday.
The first witness on the stand Friday was a forensic technician who collected and photographed a lot of the evidence related to the case. Many of those photos from multiple scenes were shown to the jury.
Before testimony began Friday, there was a short delay after a juror claimed another juror had been discussing the case in the jury area.
The attorneys and the judge questioned a couple of jurors about the situation to determine if the jury had been tainted in any way.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
They determined the only thing the juror said was that he felt one of the first witnesses in the case didn't really want to be there testifying.
They decided to move ahead with the trial and have the judge warn the jurors not to discuss the case in any way.
Sounds like defense and prosecutors are satisfied nothing critical was discussed. Judge will just remind jurors not to discuss case and they will move forward. #WFTV— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) September 6, 2019
Testimony in the case is expected to wrap up early Friday so the judge and attorneys can discuss some legal issues.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates from the courtroom.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}