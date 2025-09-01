Juvenile detained after another juvenile shot in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — One juvenile is recovering and another is in custody after a weekend shooting in Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach police say the victim was shot in the knee Saturday night in the 1000 block of N. Clyde Morris Boulevard. The victim is expected to survive.

Police say the suspected shooter, also a juvenile, ran away but was later found.

Neither the circumstances of the shooting nor potential charges were released.

