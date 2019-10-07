Juvenile hit by vehicle while riding bicycle in Kissimmee, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A juvenile riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle early Monday, according to Kissimmee police.
Neither the sex nor age of the juvenile has been released.
Police said the juvenile suffered “serious injuries” and was flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.
The incident happened on Fortune Road near Grande Boulevard.
Police said Fortune Road between Bill Beck Boulevard and Simpson Road was closed for about three hours, but has since reopened.
No further information has been released. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
