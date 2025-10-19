Juvenile shot in Casselberry apartment, police investigating

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A juvenile male was shot in the upper leg inside an apartment at the Regency Oaks apartments on Monarch Circle in Casselberry on Sunday, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

The eight-year-old boy was transported to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children following the incident, according to the victim’s family.

CPD confirmed that the shooting was neither accidental nor related to domestic violence, the shooting remains under investigation.

Channel 9 has sent a crew to the apartment for the latest.

