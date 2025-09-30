K-pop girl group TWICE announces 2026 world tour with stop in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — K-pop girl group TWICE has announced their 2026 <THIS IS FOR> WORLD TOUR, which will stop in Orlando.

The tour will feature 44 dates and includes TWICE’s first-ever performance at Orlando’s Kia Center on March 27. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Oct. 9 at 3 p.m.

Officials say, for the first time, TWICE will perform on a 360-degree stage, offering fans an immersive experience from every angle.

The group has released four full-length albums and 14 mini albums, completed six world tours, and became the first female K-pop group to headline North American stadiums.

Tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster.

