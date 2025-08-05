K9 ‘King’ helps capture fleeing suspect in Marion County, deputies said

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said one of their K9s played a critical role in taking down a suspect.

Officials said Rickie Williams was arrested after attempting to flee from deputies who were executing a violation of probation warrant.

Williams was pursued by Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Cpl. Christmas, and his partner K-9 King, and Ocala Police Officer Price.

Deputies said the chase began when Williams emerged from the woods and tried to escape.

During the pursuit, Williams attempted to evade capture by climbing onto a car, but K-9 King quickly caught up to him, ending the chase.

In addition to the warrant, Williams was charged with resisting arrest.

Marion County deputies said when you run from the law, don’t forget who is faster.

